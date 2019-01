A handout photo made available by the Fire brigades of Málaga shows the 23 cm wide borehole in which a two-year-old fell down in the town of Totalán in Málaga, southeastern Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Málaga

Rescue teams start opening a new side perforation to reach the specific point where two-year-old boy Julen is assumed to be trapped after falling into a borehole on 13 January, in the town of Totalán in Málaga, southeastern Spain, Jan. 15, 2019 EPA-EFE/ALVARO CABRERA

A handout photo made available by the Andalusian Government shows rescue teams working at the borehole where two-year-old boy Julen fell into back on 13 January, in the town of Totalán in Málaga, southeastern Spain, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDALUSIAN GOVERNMENT HANDOUT

Rescuers have found a hair belonging to a two-year-old boy who fell down a borehole in southern Spain, authorities told EFE on Wednesday.

A massive rescue team tasked with finding Julen, the child who on Sunday afternoon fell down a water prospecting well — 110 meters (361 feet) deep and only 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) wide — located on a private estate in the municipality of Totalán, has found a strand of hair while carefully extracting soil from the cavity.