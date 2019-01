Heavy machinery is seen at the site where rescue teams work to find two-year-old boy Julen, who fell down a 110-meters-well on 13 January, in Totalan, Malaga, Spain, 25 January 2019. The excavation works have reached the depth where the kid is believed to be. Now, miners involved in the rescue operation are manually perforating a 4 meters tunnel to reach the boy. The hardness of the ground has delayed the operation in the rescue of the boy during the last days. The difficulty and magnitude of the works make this a rescue operation without precedents in Spain. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

