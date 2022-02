Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of Rayan, 5, out of a well into which he fell on 01 February, in the region of Chefchaouen near the city of Bab Berred, Morocco, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Jalal Morchidi

Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of Rayan, 5, out of a well into which he fell on 01 February, in the region of Chefchaouen near the city of Bab Berred, Morocco, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Jalal Morchidi

Rescuers get closer to little Rayan trapped in well in Morocco

Specialists working on the rescue of little Rayan, trapped in a well in the Moroccan locality of Ighran, have three meters ahead until they reach the cavity where he is located, according to officials involved in the operation overnight.

The rescue team have been drilling a tunnel horizontally into the ground for eight hours to reach the child.