A handout photo by Project Jonah New Zealand shows rescuers refloating pilot whales at Farewell Spit, New Zealand on Feb. 22, 2021 (issued Feb. 23, 2021). EFE/HANDOUT/PROJECT JONAH NEW ZEALAND

Dozens of pilot whales were refloated by rescuers at Farewell Spit in the far northwest of the South Island of New Zealand for the second consecutive day Tuesday, the country's conservation agency told EFE.

Forty-nine pilot whales were found on the beach on Monday morning, but 11 died during the day and 38 were refloated by rescue teams with the evening tide, the Department of Conservation said. EFE-EPA