An Indonesian man hugs his daughter who survived the earthquakes and tsunami as they reunite at an open air camp in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

People scramble to get fuel from a fuel truck at a gas station in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers moving bodies of the victims after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows an aerial image of the coastal area of Palu city, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 29, 2018 after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescue teams on Sunday were working against the clock to find survivors on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, which was hit by a strong earthquake followed by a tsunami, leaving more than 400 people dead.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Sunday that the number of victims continues to rise and the affected area had been hit by more than 260 aftershocks since the 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Friday.