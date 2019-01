Heavy machinery are seen at the site where rescue teams work to find two-year-old boy Julen who fell down a 110-meters-well 13 January, in Totalan, Malaga, Spain, Jan.25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALVARO CABRERA

Heavy machinery seen at the site where rescue teams work to find two-year-old boy Julen who fell down a 110-meters-well 13 January, in Totalan, Malaga, Spain, Jan.25, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

A handout photo made available by Spanish Civil Guard Twitter account shows members of Spanish Mining Rescue during the rescue operation to find two-year-old boy Julen who fell down a 110-meters-well in Totalan, Malaga, Spain, Jan.25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SPANISH CIVIL GUARD TWITTER HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Heavy machinery is seen at the site where rescue teams work to find two-year-old boy Julen, who fell down a 110-meters-well on 13 January, in Totalan, Malaga, Spain, Jan.25, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

A funeral van leaves the site where rescue teams and miners found the body of two-year-old boy Julen who fell into a well in Totalan, Malaga, Spain, Jan.26, 2019. EFE-EPA/Alvaro Cabrera

Civil Guard vehicles leave the site where rescue teams and miners found the body of two-year-old boy Julen who fell down a 110-meters-well in Totalan, Malaga, Spain, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALVARO CABRERA

Rescuers recover body of child trapped in well in Spain

Spanish rescue teams on Saturday found the body of a 2-year-old boy who fell into a narrow and deep well on Jan.13 in Totalan in southern Spanish province of Malaga, officials said.

Julen Rodello's body was trapped in a borehole which is 25 centimeters (10 inches) wide and 107 meters deep, and was being drilled for water in a private estate in the municipality of Totalan.