Residents walk along a muddy street during clean-up efforts after flash floods hit the village of Sant Llorenc des Cardasar in Mallorca, Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

A family cleans their home in the village of Sant Llorenc des Cardasar, in Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 10, 2018.EPA-EFE/Maria Traspaderne

Rescue teams continued their search Thursday for a five-year-old boy and two German nationals who went missing after torrential rain sparked deadly flash flooding in the east of the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, local emergency services said.

At least 10 people, comprising six men and four women, including a British couple and a Dutch woman, are known to have died in the major flooding that engulfed streets in hillside towns such as Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Mallorca's Llevant Peninsula.