Workers cleanup parts of a shopping mall building which collapsed after an earthquake, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Armed Forces Information Center (Puspen TNI) shows Indonesian military personnel preparing to board a military aircraft prior to being deployed to the earthquake affected area, at a Halim Perdana Kusuma military airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PUSPEN TNI / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hospital patients are moved to an emergency tent outside of a hospital building after an earthquake was felt in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesian rescue teams are searching under the ruins of buildings for survivors of the magnitude-7 earthquake that hit Lombok island on Sunday, causing at least 82 deaths.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) on Monday morning sent another search and rescue team to the affected area to reinforce a group that was deployed there last week after a separate earthquake shook the same island, causing 16 deaths and injuring more than 300 people.