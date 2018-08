Workers cleanup parts of a shopping mall building which collapsed after an earthquake, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Armed Forces Information Center (Puspen TNI) shows Indonesian military personnel preparing to board a military aircraft prior to being deployed to the earthquake affected area, at a Halim Perdana Kusuma military airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PUSPEN TNI / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hospital patients are moved to an emergency tent outside of a hospital building after an earthquake was felt in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesian rescue teams are searching for survivors and casualties of the magnitude-6.9 earthquake that hit Lombok island on Sunday, causing at least 91 deaths.

The USGS revised its preliminary magnitude-7 quake assessment to magnitude-6.9 at 31 kilometers deep.