Rescuers working to find a boy who has been trapped in a deep and narrow borehole for over a week have finished carving a vertical tunnel and on Tuesday would launch the final and most complex operation to mine a horizontal tunnel by hand that would lead to where experts believe the toddler is, authorities said.
Rescue teams finished carving a 60-meter vertical tunnel at 8.30 pm on Monday, finalizing the first phase of a complicated operation to reach two-year-old Julen Roselló, who fell down a 107-meter (351-foot) long, 25-centimeter (10-inch) wide shaft while out with his family on Jan. 13 near the southern town of Totalán.