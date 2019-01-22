Workers set up drilling machinery as part of excavation works to rescue a two-year old boy trapped inside a well since last Jan. 13. in the village of Totalan, Malaga, southern Spain, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALVARO CABRERA

Excavation works continue in the rescue of a two-year old boy trapped inside a well in the village of Totalan, Malaga, southern Spain, Jan. 21,2019. EPA-EFE/Alvaro Cabrera

Rescuers working to find a boy who has been trapped in a deep and narrow borehole for over a week have finished carving a vertical tunnel and on Tuesday would launch the final and most complex operation to mine a horizontal tunnel by hand that would lead to where experts believe the toddler is, authorities said.

Rescue teams finished carving a 60-meter vertical tunnel at 8.30 pm on Monday, finalizing the first phase of a complicated operation to reach two-year-old Julen Roselló, who fell down a 107-meter (351-foot) long, 25-centimeter (10-inch) wide shaft while out with his family on Jan. 13 near the southern town of Totalán.