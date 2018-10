Residents gather under a traditional boat which was carried by the tsunami to the mainland in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) workers search for bodies under the ruins of a house near Talise Beach during a rescue operation in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Palu residents stand near the Palu Bridge, which collapse in an earthquake and tsunami, near the Talise Beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian authorities said Tuesday that rescue teams have not yet been able to reach all the areas affected by the 7.5-magnitude earthquake and the subsequent tsunami that hit Sulawesi Island in central Indonesia on Sep. 28 and left at least 844 people dead.

Colonel Muhammad Thohir of the Indonesian army told EFE that there are some areas that rescuers still cannot reach such as those in Donggala as well as some other districts where authorities need to send aid via helicopter.