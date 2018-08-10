The frontal bone of a homo erectus from the Late Middle Pleistocene age (over two hundred thousand years ago) shown on display at exhibition outside Beijing, Wednesday, Sep. 24, 2003. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS//

Laziness contributed, in part, to the extinction of Homo erectus, an extinct hominid that inhabited the Earth over a period ranging between 1.8 million years and 350,000 years before the current era, a scientific study revealed Friday.

The study published by the Australian National University (ANU), in the scientific journal PLoS One, is based on the evidence found in archaeological excavations that took place in 2014 at the site of Saffaqah (Saudi Arabia) on ancient human populations dating from the Early Stone Age.