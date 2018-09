An undated handout image provided by Australia's James Cook Universit of a clownfish (Amphiprion percula), for which researchers have produced a genetic map.EFE/Tane Sinclair-Taylor/James Cook University

A team of experts has mapped the genome of the clownfish, whose popularity soared with the movie "Finding Nemo," which will help decode this fish's response to environmental changes, researchers said Tuesday.

The genetic map of the fish, which comprises some 939 million nucleotides that needed to be fitted together, contains 26,597 protein coding genes, a statement by Australia's James Cook University said.