A scientist works on coronavirus research at the Institute Vital Brazil, in Niteroi, Brazil, on April 26, 2021, to determine if horse plasma can be used to create an anti-Covid serum that can be injected into humans to help them create antibodies against Covid-19. EFE/ Andre Coelho

Bags containing blood plasma from horses is being used by Brazilian researchers at the Granja Vital Brazil de Niteroi on April 27, 2021, to make an anti-Covid serum that is on the verge of entering clinical trials to see if it can be used effectively in humans. EFE/ Andre Coelho

Brazilian researchers have developed an anti-Covid-19 serum using horse plasma that could create antibodies up to 100 times more potent than those produced by sick patients, and now they say they're sure that clinical trials in humans will begin very soon.

The product - developed by researchers with the Institute Vital Brazil (IVB), the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) - is made by introducing a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into horses to get them to produce antibodies, and then their blood plasma is removed and later inserted into infected humans.