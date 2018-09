A handout image released by Taronga Zoo Sydney, dated 2 June 2014 shows three koala joeys, Sydney, Milli and Tucker sleeping together in the Taronga Zoo Koala enclosure in Sydney, Australia. EPA-EFE/TARONGA ZOO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Sydney, Australia, 13 Sep (efe-epa). - A new study published Thursday in Australia said it has found pockets of genetically-diverse koalas that could help protect the species from extinction.

Previous studies pointed out that many koalas have low genetic diversity as a result of the decline in its population caused by human interference or diseases.