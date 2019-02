A handout photo made available by the Paris Fire Brigade (BSPP) shows a fire raging at an apartment in the 16th district of western Paris, France, early Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/BENOIT MOSER/BSPP

Parisians firefighters in action after a fire broke out at an apartment in the 16th district of western Paris, France, 05 February 2019. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A fire that quickly spread through a multi-story residential building in Paris on Tuesday morning has claimed the lives of 10 people and left about 30 others injured, according the French authorities.

The fire department has warned the death toll could go up as some of the injured with in a serious condition and firefighters were still searching the building, where the fire broke out at about 1 am local time (12 am GMT).