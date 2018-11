View of a smoke column over the Fuego volcano, in Antigua, Guatemala, on Nov 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURICIO DUENAS

Residents evacuate from around Fuego volcano in Guatemala

Residents of the Sangre de Cristo community in Guatemala began evacuating due to an increase in the eruptions of the Fuego volcano, located 50 kilometers west of the country's capital, civil protection authorities announced on Sunday.

According to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), it is a "preventive self-evacuation due to volcanic activity.”