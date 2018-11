A view of the Fuego volcano eruption at sunrise, seen from El Rodeo, Escuintla, Guatemala, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Several hundred people take shelter in Armando Barillas soccer stadium due to the eruption of Volcan de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) in the town of Escuintla, Guatemala, early Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Firefighters help the residents to evacuate the little village of El Rodeo, due to the eruption of Volcan de Fuego (R up, rear) in the town of Escuintla, Guatemala, early Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Volcan de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) spews hot ashes and lava as viewed from Alotenango, Guatemala, on Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Emergency services in Guatemala asked around 500 residents to evacuate the vicinity of the country's Volcano of Fire amid ongoing eruptions and seismic activity.

The national organization for the prevention of natural disasters, Conred, ordered communities from Escuintla, Sacatepequez and Chimaltenango to move away from the volcano, one of the most active in the region, as it spewed lava overnight.