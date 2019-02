Photograph taken on Jan. 31, 2019, showing farmers milling corn grains in an electric mill in San Judas, a village in the municipality of Concepcion de Maria, in southern Honduras. EPA-EFE / Gustavo Amador

Photograph taken on Jan. 31, 2019 in Concepcion de Maria, Honduras. Residents of this impoverished municipality in southern Honduras hope that the severe drought that has been predicted for early of 2019 because of El Niño does not destroy the harvests that sustain them. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Photograph taken on Jan. 31, 2019, shows Humberto Hernandez walking through his corn field in the community of San Benito Nuevo, a village in the municipality of Concepcion de Maria, in southern Honduras. Residents of this impoverished municipality in southern Honduras hope that the severe drought that has been predicted for early of 2019 because of El Niño does not destroy the harvests that sustain them. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

"We place our hope in God to send us some rain to stockpile a little to survive if there is a prolonged drought, but it's very difficult when we are in a municipality with a very large population," Concepcion de Maria Mayor Vilma Yamileth Ordoñez told EFE.