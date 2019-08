A view on Aug. 1, 2019, of the southeastern Mexican community of Rio Florido, Chiapas state, have been holding five state police hostage for more than two weeks to press their demands for the release of a jailed leader of a grassroots movement. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez

A view on Aug. 1, 2019, of the southeastern Mexican community of Rio Florido, Chiapas state, have been holding five state police hostage for more than two weeks to press their demands for the release of a jailed leader of a grassroots movement. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez

A view on Aug. 1, 2019, of the southeastern Mexican community of Rio Florido, Chiapas state, have been holding five state police hostage for more than two weeks to press their demands for the release of a jailed leader of a grassroots movement. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez

A view on Aug. 1, 2019, of the southeastern Mexican community of Rio Florido, Chiapas state, have been holding five state police hostage for more than two weeks to press their demands for the release of a jailed leader of a grassroots movement. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez

A view on Aug. 1, 2019, of the southeastern Mexican community of Rio Florido, Chiapas state, have been holding five state police hostage for more than two weeks to press their demands for the release of a jailed leader of a grassroots movement. EPA-EFE/ Carlos López

Residents of the southeastern Mexican community of Rio Florido have been holding five state police hostage for more than two weeks to press their demands for the release of a jailed leader of a grassroots movement.

The inhabitants told reporters that the officers are in good health but will not be released until Javier Gonzalez Diaz is free and the charges against him are dropped.