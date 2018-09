Firefighters work to battle a fire in a home in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Sept. 13, 2018, after a series of gas explosions affected nearly 70 buildings here and in nearby towns, forcing the evacuation of local residents. EFE-EPA / CJ GUNTHER

Firefighters work to battle a fire at a home in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Sept. 13, 2018, after a series of gas explosions affected nearly 70 buildings here and in nearby towns, forcing the evacuation of local residents. EFE-EPA / CJ GUNTHER

, began returning to their homes on Friday, a day after a series of gas explosions damaged nearly 70 buildings.

Access roads to the towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover remain closed, however, and authorities are still inspecting some buildings.