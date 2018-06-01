Spain's conservative prime minister Mariano Rajoy bade farewell Friday ahead of a parliamentary vote on a no-confidence motion that will foreseeably remove him from power.
The leader of the Spanish Socialist Party, Pedro Sanchez, was poised to take over as Spain's interim prime minister having secured enough votes from parliamentary groups to pass the motion, which was tabled after Rajoy's right-wing Popular Party and several of its former top officials were found guilty of fraudulent financial dealings.