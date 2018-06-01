Leader of Spanish Workers' Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez, addresses the Members in Parliament on the second day of the no-confidence motion debate against Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the Lower House in the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN

Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, arrives for the second day of the no-confidence motion debate against him at the Lower House in the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, waves to his fellow party members after delivering his speech on the second day of the no-confidence motion debate against him at the Lower House in the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN

Spain's conservative prime minister Mariano Rajoy bade farewell Friday ahead of a parliamentary vote on a no-confidence motion that will foreseeably remove him from power.

The leader of the Spanish Socialist Party, Pedro Sanchez, was poised to take over as Spain's interim prime minister having secured enough votes from parliamentary groups to pass the motion, which was tabled after Rajoy's right-wing Popular Party and several of its former top officials were found guilty of fraudulent financial dealings.