Uruguayan sailboat Captain Miranda arrives in the port of Montevideo, Uruguay, on 21 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martínez

Uruguayan sailboat Captain Miranda arrives in the port of Montevideo, Uruguay, on 21 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martínez

Uruguayan sailboat Captain Miranda arrives in the port of Montevideo, Uruguay, on 21 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martínez

An Uruguayan navy training schooner arrived in Montevideo on Friday after being restored in October and completing two months of port calls in Brazil and Argentina.

Government authorities and family members were on hand to welcome the 73-person crew of the Capitan Miranda, which had been out of service since 2010.