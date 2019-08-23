Authorities in India-administered Kashmir further tightened up restrictions in many parts of the disputed region and did not allow congregational Friday prayers in central mosques after separatists called for a protest march to a United Nations office in Srinagar.

It was the third week in a row that Friday prayers were not allowed in main mosques of the Kashmir Valley that has been in a grip of an unprecedented security lockdown since the Indian government’s abrupt decision on Aug 5 to end the autonomy of the region that is disputed between India and Pakistan.