Leaders of Sweden's main political parties, Stefan Prime Minister Lofven (l.) of the Social Democratic Party and Ulf Kristersson (r.) of the Moderates Party, debate on Sept. 8, 2018, on the day before Sweden's general elections. EFE-EPA/Anders Wiklund

Leaders of the main political parties held their last big rallies Saturday before Sweden's general elections, the hardest fought in decades due to two political coalitions being virtually tied, plus the rise of the far right.

Survey results released Saturday by Radio Sweden and the dailies Aftonbladet and Svenska Dagbladet paint a similar picture: a distance of a little more than 1 percent between the governing center-left coalition and the center-right, with the xenophobic Sweden Democrats (SD) rising in the polls thanks to its anti-immigration stance.