A Palestinian protester uses a sling shot during clashes with Israeli toops near the border with Israel in the east of Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, April 6, 2018, (issued April 7, 2018). EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli toops near the border with Israel in the east of Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, April 6, 2018, (issued April 7, 2018). EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester throws back an Israeli tear-gas cannister during clashes with Israeli toops near the border with Israel in the east of Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, April 6, 2018, (issued April 7, 2018). EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Demonstrations at the fence dividing the Gaza Strip and Israel turned deadly again as Palestinians burned tires that sent up plumes of smoke and some tried to cross the border amid Israeli military gunfire, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Saturday.

Eight Gazans died from live fire Friday, including a 16-year-old and a photojournalist, and about 900 were hospitalized, Palestinian health authorities said.