A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) saluting a soldier wounded by an explosion, during a visit to a military camp in Jolo, Sulu province, southern Philippines, Jan.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KING RODRIGUEZ/PPD/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Philippine Air Force (PAF) medical personnel carry a victim of the twin bombings to an ambulance after arriving aboard a military C-295 transport plane at Edwin Andrews Air Base (EAAB) in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, Jan.27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/LAURENZ CASTILLO

A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte visiting victims of an explosion in Jolo, Sulu province, southern Philippines, Jan.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KING RODRIGUEZ/PPD/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A resurgent religious extremism linked to the Islamic State militant organization may have put in jeopardy a long-awaited peace deal with Muslim rebels in southern Philippines that was ratified in a referendum held last week.

Analysts and security experts told EFE that the Jan.21 peace vote may have frustrated these extremist groups because an overwhelming participation in the referendum signaled that they were losing local support.