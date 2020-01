Two girls are seen walking along a rooftop garden at the Funan Mall in Singapore, 18 January 2020 (issued 22 January 2020). EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Food delivery riders are seen on the cycling track at the Funan Mall in Singapore, 14 January 2020 (issued 22 January 2020). EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

People take part in a cooking class in the Funan Mall in Singapore, 14 January 2020 (issued 22 January 2020). EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A general view shows the main atrium of the Funan Mall in Singapore, 18 January 2020 (issued 22 January 2020). EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A general view shows food delivery riders along the cycling track at the Funan Mall in Singapore, 14 January 2020 (issued 22 January 2020). EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Two climbers are seen on a climbing wall inside the Funan Mall in Singapore, 14 January 2020 (issued 22 January 2020). EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Traditional shopping malls have been hit hard in recent years by online retailers in Singapore, who have attracted customers with an appealing blend of comfort and convenience.

Bulky home goods, clothes and shoes, and groceries are all available at the click of a mouse, often cheaper online than at brick-and-mortar stores. EFE-EPA