John Paul Stevens, who served as a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States for 35 years and became an influential leader of its liberal wing, died on Tuesday at the age of 99, the country's highest court said in a statement.
Stevens, who presided over several landmark cases including those pertaining to gay rights, abortion or the treatment of prisoners detained at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, passed away at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale (Florida) after complications from a stroke he suffered Monday.