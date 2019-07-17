The nine US Supreme Court Justices sit for an official group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC Dec. 3, 2003. Seated in front (L-R) are Associate Justices Antonin Scalia and John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice of the United States William H. Rehnquist, Standing (L-R) are Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Hackett Souter EPA-EFE/FILE/JOE MARQUETTE

US Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens poses for photographers during a group photo session at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, March 3, 2006. EPA-EFE/FILE/MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

John Paul Stevens, who served as a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States for 35 years and became an influential leader of its liberal wing, died on Tuesday at the age of 99, the country's highest court said in a statement.

Stevens, who presided over several landmark cases including those pertaining to gay rights, abortion or the treatment of prisoners detained at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, passed away at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale (Florida) after complications from a stroke he suffered Monday.