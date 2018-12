Panamanian retirees protest in Panama City, Panama, Dec. 7, 2018. Dozens of retirees demonstrated in the old town of the Panamanian capital to demand an increase in pensions, after the Panamanian president, Juan Carlos Varela, vetoed a bill partially establishing increases of up to 60 dollars, arguing that that the proposed funding source is neither convenient nor sustainable. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian retirees protest in Panama City, Panama, Dec. 7, 2018. Dozens of retirees demonstrated in the old town of the Panamanian capital to demand an increase in pensions, after the Panamanian president, Juan Carlos Varela, vetoed a bill partially establishing increases of up to 60 dollars, arguing that that the proposed funding source is neither convenient nor sustainable. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian retirees protest in Panama City, Panama, Dec. 7, 2018. Dozens of retirees demonstrated in the old town of the Panamanian capital to demand an increase in pensions, after the Panamanian president, Juan Carlos Varela, vetoed a bill partially establishing increases of up to 60 dollars, arguing that that the proposed funding source is neither convenient nor sustainable. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Dozens of retirees marched Friday in the Panamanian capital to demand an increase in pensions after President Juan Carlos Varela vetoed a bill that would have increased monthly payments by up to $60.

"Mr. President, open your heart. We want the increase, we don't want bonuses, please, we want the increase," retired police officer Oscar Coop told reporters.