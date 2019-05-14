The threat of Islamic State terror group raising its head in South Asia is ringing alarm bells in the already volatile region as fighters of the global terror network head home following a crushing defeat of the so-called caliphate in Syria and Iraq.
The Apr. 21 Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Sri Lanka, attributed to little-known local Islamist organizations – which until then had been accused of nothing more severe than damaging a Buddhist monument, bore the signature of the Islamic State, according to sources from the Sri Lankan intelligence.