Former US Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, ahead of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Patrick Semansky / POOL

With the return of the United States to the world fight against climate change, several world leaders committed themselves on Monday to work to adapt their economies to a changing climate and emphasized the need to include and help less developed countries who are the "hardest hit" by the effects of global warming.