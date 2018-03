(FILE) Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan delivers a statement after winning the Nobel Peace Prize in the Library of Birmingham in Birmingham, Britain, Oct. 10, 2014 (reissued Mar. 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai Thursday said, with tears in her eyes, that her return to Pakistan was a dream come true and the best day of her life.

It was her first visit to her homeland since she left in 2012 following a Taliban attack on her for defending girls' right to education.