South Korean family members, react as they say goodbye to their North Korean family members at the end of the last-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/POOL

North Korean family members (R, inside bus) hold hands with their South Korean family members as they leave in a bus after the last-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/POOL

South Korean niece Shim In-ja (L), 76, reacts as she bids farewell to her North Korean uncle Yoon Byeong seok (C), 91, at the end of the last-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/POOL

North Korean father Cho Deok-yong (L), 88, meets with his South Korean son Cho Jeong-gi (R), 67, during the last-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/POOL

North Korean family members (inside bus) hold hands with their South Korean family members as they leave at the end of the last-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/POOL

More than 300 South Koreans returned Sunday to their country after the end of a reunion with their family members in North Korea from whom they had been separated since the 1950-53 Korean War.

The reunion took place in two rounds of three days each at a hotel near Mount Kumgang, on the southeastern coast of North Korea.