A composite image shows Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (R) outside the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 3, 2018 (reissued Apr. 16, 2019). EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters journalists Wa Lone (C-front) and Kyaw Soe Oo (C-back) gesture as they arrive at Insein township court, in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 27, 2018 (reissued 16 Apr. 16, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters journalists Wa Lone (3-L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (2-R) gesture as they prepare to leave the Insein township court in a van, in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 3, 2018 (reissued Apr. 16, 2019). EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters news agency lamented Tuesday that two of its journalists who were part of a team awarded a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the Rohingya crisis are still locked up in Myanmar prison.

"I'm thrilled that Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo and their colleagues have been recognized for their extraordinary, courageous coverage," Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler said in a statement.