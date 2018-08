Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) talks to the media as he is escort out of court by police after a trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) carrying his three years old daughter is escorted by police as he leaves from the court during the break in his trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Two Reuters journalists from Myanmar who have been charged with breaching a colonial-era law and illegally obtaining state secrets appeared in court on Monday.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were charged last month after a court approved prosecutors' plea to press charges for their investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Rakhine.