Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) talks to media as he leaves the court after the hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A judge in Myanmar on Thursday denied bail to two reporters, who were detained for allegedly violating the archaic Official Secrets Act, dating back to the British colonial era that carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo from Reuters news agency were detained in Yangon on Dec. 12 after meeting with two policemen who reportedly handed over to them confidential documents on the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya minority in Myanmar's Rakhine region.