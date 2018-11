A woman (C) holds a placard reading 'Murdering is not state's secret', during a protest demanding to free two Reuters journalists, in front of the city hall in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

A protester wearing T-shirt with the images of jailed journalists during protest demanding to free the two Reuters journalists, in front of the city hall in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

A composite image shows Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (R) outside the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Two Reuters journalists sentenced to seven years in prison for violating Myanmar's Official Secrets Act while investigating the killing of Rohingyas in the country lodged an appeal on Monday, one of their lawyers told EFE.

Than Zaw Aung, defense lawyer representing the two Burmese journalists Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, said he filed the appeal in Yangon's High Court on Monday morning.