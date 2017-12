Reuters' journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) shouts as he leaves after the first appearance on his trial at Mingaladon township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters' journalist Wa Lone (C) talks to media colleagues as he leaves after the first appearance for his trial at Mingaladon township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters' journalist Wa Lone gives a thumbs up through the car window as he leaves after the first appearance for his trial at Mingaladon township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters' journalist Wa Lone (C-R) hugs his wife Panei Mon (C-L) as he arrives for the first appearance in his trial at Mingaladon township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters' journalist Kyaw Soe Oo looks through the car window as he leaves after the first appearance on his trial at Mingaladon township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Panei Mon (L), wife of Reuters journalist Wa Lone, and Nyo Nyo Aye (R), sister of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, wait for their first appearance for trial at Mingaladon township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters' journalist Wa Lone shouts as he leaves after the first appearance in his trial at Mingaladon township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Two Reuters journalists appeared Wednesday at a court in Yangon for the first hearing of their trial on charges of violating state secrets.

Myanmar reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were driven in a police van to the Mingaladon township court, north of Yangon, where some 60 journalists were waiting for them.