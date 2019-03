Pan Ei Mon (C-R) and Chit Su Win (C-L), the wives of jailed Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, talk to the media after appeal documents on behalf of the two reporters were submitted to the Supreme Court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Khin Maung Zaw (C), a lawyer for jailed Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, talks to the media after submitting appeal documents on behalf of the two reporters outside the Supreme Court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Two journalists who were jailed after reporting a massacre carried out by Myanmar's military forces against the Rohingya minority on Tuesday filed their final appeal at the country's supreme court against their seven-year prison sentence.

The defense attorneys representing Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who work for the global news agency Reuters, presented their arguments before the top court in the capital Naypyidaw.