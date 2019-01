South African members of the Cape Minstrel bands take a break under a tree during the annual 'Tweede Nuwe Yaar' (second new year) carnival through the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Cape Minstrel troupe members paraded through the streets of Cape Town in South Africa on Wednesday to mark a traditional new year celebration harking back to the region's colonial history, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Kaapse Klopse, also known as Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) dates back to the 1800s when Dutch colonialists granted one day off to slaves to celebrate the new year.