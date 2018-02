Chinese artists perform on a stage for spectators during the Spring Festival celebrations at Longtan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese artists in Peking Opera style costumes prepare for a performance during the Spring Festival celebrations at Longtan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

As Lunar New Year festivities entered their third day on Monday, many Chinese people who have been busy with grand banquets and family get-togethers will enjoy a break in the celebrations Chigou's Day, or the day of the Red Mouth.

Chigou's Day is the third day of the Chinese new year, which this year will usher in the Year of the Dog. It is considered a bad omen to hold feasts or meet relatives on this day, leading many people to stay indoors.