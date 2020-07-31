A rhino is spotted during an aerial patrol by microlight for rhinos and potential poaching threats in the Waterberg district, some 350km north-west of Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 September 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/JON HRUSA

Rhinoceros poaching has declined 53 percent in South Africa so far this year thanks in part to the strict coronavirus lockdown in place in the country, the environment minister said Friday.