A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 08 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Liam McBurney / POOL

Margaret Keenan (L), 90 years old, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history, at University Hospital, Coventry, Britain, 08 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Jacob King / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT: JACOB KING / PRESS ASSOCIATION

A Thai technician works at a Covid-19 laboratory of the Chula Vaccine Research Center in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

As wealthy countries hoard stockpiles of Covid-19 vaccine doses, most people living in poor countries are set to miss out on inoculations next year, the People's Vaccine Alliance warned Wednesday.

While rich countries stockpile enough doses to inoculate their entire population nearly three times over, almost 70 poor countries will only be able to vaccinate one in 10 people in 2021, the group said. EFE-EPA