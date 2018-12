Richard Overton was acknowledge by US President Obama (not pictured) during a ceremony to honor veterans at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, USA, Nov 11 2013 (reissued Dec 28 2018). EPA-EFE/OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL

The oldest man in the United States, Richard Overton, died from pneumonia on Thursday at age 112 years in Austin, Texas, his family announced on social media.

Born in May 1906, Overton was also America's oldest World War II veteran and served with the all-black 188th Aviation Engineer Battalion, deployed in the Pacific.