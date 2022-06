An election poll worker performs her duties in the San Jose Obrero district of Sevilla on June 19, 2022, during the Andalusian regional legislative elections. EFE/ Julio Muñoz

The conservatives of the Popular Party won 56 seats, an absolute majority, in Sunday's parliamentary elections in the autonomous Spanish region of Andalusia, according to figures with 70 percent of the votes counted, and the result will allow them to govern without forming a coalition with other parties.

According to these preliminary results, the Socialists will take 32 of the 109 parliamentary seats and the extreme rightist Vox party will obtain 14.