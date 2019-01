File photograph that shows human rights defender Sinar Corzo, who was fatally shot in the southern Mexican town of Arriaga, Chiapas, Mexico, authorities in Chiapas state said Friday. Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Edgar Castillo/FILE

Human rights defender Sinar Corzo was fatally shot in the southern Mexican town of Arriaga, authorities in Chiapas state said Friday.

"The murder of Sinar Corzo will not go unpunished, justice will be done. My most heart-felt condolences," state Gov. Rutilio Escandon said on Twitter.