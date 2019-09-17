The Cambodian government should end its "assault" on opposition members and drop all politically motivated charges against them after a spike in arrests ahead of an exiled opposition leader’s return to the country, a Southeast Asian rights group said Tuesday.
On Sept. 7, Sam Rainsy – the co-founder and acting president of the Supreme Court-dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party – announced he and other senior leaders will return to Cambodia on Nov. 9, the country’s Independence Day. EFE-EPA