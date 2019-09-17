Sam Rainsy (R), President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party and his Vice President Kem Sokha (L), attend a press conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 23, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha, 64, is detained during a police ride at his home in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The Cambodian government should end its "assault" on opposition members and drop all politically motivated charges against them after a spike in arrests ahead of an exiled opposition leader’s return to the country, a Southeast Asian rights group said Tuesday.

On Sept. 7, Sam Rainsy – the co-founder and acting president of the Supreme Court-dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party – announced he and other senior leaders will return to Cambodia on Nov. 9, the country’s Independence Day. EFE-EPA