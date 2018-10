Photograph showing Luis Hallazi, representative of the Common Good Institute with various other several human rights organizations during a press conference presenting an alternative report on Peru's compliance with the ILO's Convention 169 in Lima, Peru, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photograph showing Luis Hallazi, representative of the Common Good Institute during a press conference presenting an alternative report on Peru's compliance with the ILO's Convention 169 in Lima, Peru, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

River pollution in the Amazon rainforest and education gaps affecting the some 55 indigenous communities in Peru are a few of the problems denounced in a report presented here Monday by the National Human Rights Coordination (CNDDHH).

The document is to be submitted to the International Labor Organization (ILO), a UN agency that monitors compliance of signatory governments with Convention 169, a document codifying the rights of indigenous peoples.