Rohingya refugee children in a makeshift camp near the beach at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, a rights group consisting of lawmakers from Southeast Asia, Wednesday denounced the region's failure to resolve the Rohingya crisis and warned about another possible humanitarian crisis similar to that of 2015.

The APHR President, Charles Santiago, said in a statement that the two boats carrying Rohingya refugees that reached Malaysia and Indonesia this month demonstrate the failure of Myanmar and other countries in the region to address the causes of the crisis.